Aquavee Swim System Makes Your Pool Infinitely Long

Products like the pool treadmill, the ExerSwim, and the Home Swimmer all provide a way for you to swim indefinitely in a home-sized pool without building a gigantic circular pool.

This Aquavee portable swim system offers similar benefits, allowing you to "swim in any style at any time" and continue swimming as long as you're able to keep flopping and kicking. It works by using a harness and suction cups to hold you in place. Suction cups are, as you know, the world's most secure way to attach something, so you know this is going to work forever. On the bright side, you won't have to plant stakes into the ground—something that's not quite kosher if you live in an apartment complex like us. [Aquavee]