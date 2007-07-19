Apple's Original iPhone, 1983

Apple may have just brought their first touchscreen phone to the market, but here is the original rendition of an Apple phone from 1983. Designed by Hartmut Esslinger—the same mind behind the Apple IIc portable computer—we don't think it was actually called an "iPhone," but it sure makes a hell of a headline. Hit the jump for a bonus shot. Actually, I'd like to see this concept reworked with advanced conversation logging/transcription. If only Apple had the voice recognition to match their touchscreens. [fudder via newlaunches]