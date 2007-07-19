Apple may have just brought their first touchscreen phone to the market, but here is the original rendition of an Apple phone from 1983. Designed by Hartmut Esslinger—the same mind behind the Apple IIc portable computer—we don't think it was actually called an "iPhone," but it sure makes a hell of a headline. Hit the jump for a bonus shot.Actually, I'd like to see this concept reworked with advanced conversation logging/transcription. If only Apple had the voice recognition to match their touchscreens. [fudder via newlaunches]
Apple's Original iPhone, 1983
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.