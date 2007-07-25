AppleCare for iPhone Available Now For $69

The $69 iPhone Apple Care we told you about is now live on Apple's site. You can order online (free shipping) in order to extend your one year of complimentary iPhone repair service to two years. Telephone support, on the other hand, is still free for two years even without AppleCare. AppleCare is not available for residents of Alabama, Connecticut, Nevada, or Wyoming, so don't bother ordering it if you live there. [Apple]