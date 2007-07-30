In case you missed it, you can now hack your Apple TV to use an external USB 2.0 drive for movies, songs and photos storage. The people at Apple TV Hacks want your help now to wrap their voo-doo into a simple GUI application which, ideally, could run in all platforms. [Apple TV Hacks]
Apple TV Extra USB Storage Hack Effort Needs Some Polishing Help
