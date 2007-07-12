Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Apple Rumour Du Jour: Touchscreen Video iPod Set to Launch Next Month?

ipod_6gen.jpgWintek is supplying touchscreen panels for Apple's upcoming video iPod in time for an August release, according to sources within the Taiwan supply chain. We're taking this "leak" with a heady dose of skepticism, naturally, but the naming of a specific supplier as well as the date—Apple has a healthy history of big late summer/early fall announcements—give the rumor some (short) legs.

And besides, we all know in our heart of hearts that an iPhone-style-minus-the-phone touchscreen video iPod isn't so much fanboy wet dream as it is an inevitability. So if this pans out, fantastic—it's sooner than we (or certain analysts) expected. But if not, it's only a matter of time. After all, some analyst said so. [Electronista]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles