Apple Rumour Du Jour: Touchscreen Video iPod Set to Launch Next Month?

Wintek is supplying touchscreen panels for Apple's upcoming video iPod in time for an August release, according to sources within the Taiwan supply chain. We're taking this "leak" with a heady dose of skepticism, naturally, but the naming of a specific supplier as well as the date—Apple has a healthy history of big late summer/early fall announcements—give the rumor some (short) legs.

And besides, we all know in our heart of hearts that an iPhone-style-minus-the-phone touchscreen video iPod isn't so much fanboy wet dream as it is an inevitability. So if this pans out, fantastic—it's sooner than we (or certain analysts) expected. But if not, it's only a matter of time. After all, some analyst said so. [Electronista]