Apple Plans Product Transitions Before September

Owen of Valleywag noticed this yesterday in the Apple's earnings call: CFO Peter Oppenheimer threw out an interesting tidbit as sort of an aside about some product transitions before September. Curious indeed. What could these be? He didn't elaborate further, but what could constitute a product transition? Those new iMacs we've seen rumors about for months, new iPod models and possibly even crazier transitions like a brand new MacBook model or an ultraslim MacBook Pro? We'll have to wait until September to find out. [Forbes]