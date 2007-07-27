Owen of Valleywag noticed this yesterday in the Apple's earnings call: CFO Peter Oppenheimer threw out an interesting tidbit as sort of an aside about some product transitions before September. Curious indeed. What could these be? He didn't elaborate further, but what could constitute a product transition? Those new iMacs we've seen rumors about for months, new iPod models and possibly even crazier transitions like a brand new MacBook model or an ultraslim MacBook Pro? We'll have to wait until September to find out. [Forbes]
Apple Plans Product Transitions Before September
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.