Apple Multi-touch Mouse Completely Eliminates Buttons (Again)

The US Patent Office has spilt the beans on the (allegedly) next Apple mouse, a multi-touch device with no buttons that extends the iPhone concept into desktop computers. From the description of it, it will be both funky and useful.

According to the filing, it will have a transparent shell with a light source that will illuminate it. The user will grab the shell, reflecting the light to the sensor inside. Then, the software will interpret the user gestures and act accordingly.If it finally materializes, it will be interesting to see how easy people adapt to the new concept. It certainly sounds amazing to me, but maybe it is because I am imagining something like this:

We can only hope.

Next step in Apple touch interface - multi-touch mouse [PC Joint]