Apple iPhone Battery Bug: Battery Icon Doesn't Show 100%

You know the reports of people saying their iPhones don't charge up all the way? Turns out that's actually a UI bug and not a bug with the iPhone's battery. The bug, demoed in the image above and confirmed by Apple, is the battery icon in the standby screen when your iPhone is plugged in. This icon shows 90% power—or at least something very close to full—even when the phone's charged and the other battery indicator (the small one on the top right in the main screen) shows 100%.

In WirelessInfo's poll informal, over 60% of users responded that their iPhones had the same problem. Apple's PR says the UI bug will be fixed in a future software update. When the update is coming is still unknown, but for now, check the small upper-right icon to see whether or not your battery's fully charged. [Wireless Info]