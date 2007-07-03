Up until last week, the name iphone.com belonged to a guy called Michael Kovatch. Not any more, it doesn't. The entrepreneur, who registered the site in 1995 and was planning on building a business around it, has just flogged the domain name to Steve and Co. for an undisclosed seven-digit sum.
Apple Finally Gets its Hands on iphone.com for at Least $1 Million
