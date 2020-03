Flickr user, Nomad7674, wandered into his local apple store in Marlton, NJ and they had Apple-branded Bluetooth headsets available. Nomad claims that despite its tiny stature it actually fits pretty well in his ear, and his favorite feature is the magnetic plug built in to the headset. Stock seems to be pretty limited at all of the other Apple stores, in fact none of the Bay Area stores we contacted had even gotten their first shipment yet. [Flickr via TUAW]