Apple Applies for Patent for Simplified Mobile with Click Wheel

apple-iphone-simple.jpgYou might be looking at plans for the iPhone nano. Here's a patent application by Apple, dated today, that shows a simplified input pad with numbers on it, and it could conceivably be a simple follow-on to the iPhone. The touchpad "displays graphical elements to indicate input areas of the touchpad," and as you can see, it displays those symbols in a circular arrangement.

Not only is this evidence of a possible next generation of simplified Apple cellphones, it also indicates that Apple is probably not going to abandon the click wheel just yet. It all makes sense: Apple has a highly capable smart phone, but what about a basic cellphone, lower-priced and simplified, for the rest of us who just want to talk and don't necessarily need to carry a $600 computer around with them 24/7?

Apple's Patent Application [US Patent and Trademark Office, via Unwired View]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

