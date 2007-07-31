Appian Technology Stinger Reads License Plates, Calls Police

Appian, the company behind much of Britain's surveillance madness, has released a new camera that will no doubt be top of the shopping lists of Big Brothers throughout the world. The Stinger is able to recognize license plates from any country thanks to its choice of IR wavelengths: 810; 870; and 940 NM. Then, ensuring that There Is No Escape For The Wicked, it can compare them to ones on a "hot list" stored on its internal 20GB hard drive. If it finds a dodgy plate, it contacts the police via either Ethernet, Wi-Fi or GSM/GPRS. Full stats and pricing after the jump.Processor — Intel Pentium M, clocked at 1.4 GHz Memory — 512 MB RAM, 1 GB optional Storage — 20 GB hard drive Video — analog VGA output Networking: 10/100 Ethernet LAN 802.11 b/g WLAN GSM/GPRS cellular Other I/O ports: 2 x USB 4 x RS-232 Slave camera and antenna inputs, GPS (via USB) Power supply — 12-24 VDC (110-240 VAC via external power supply) Dimensions, not including bracket — 3.6 x 7 x 14.3 inches (91 x 180 x 364 mm) Weight — 8.8 lbs (4 kg) Operating temperature — -20 to +50 degrees C

The price of the Appian Stinger is Freedom. [The Raw Feed]