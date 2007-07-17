Anti-Shyness Nasal Spray to Finally Get You Out of Your Parents' Basement

Scientists in London have developed a nasal spray that will help you get rid of your crippling shyness. The drug releases the hormone oxytocin into the brain, increasing self-confidence and lowering anxiousness. It's undergoing clinical tests right now, but scientists hope to have it out to the masses in just a few years. There's no word as to if this will be as effective as the current drug on the market that increases self-confidence and suppresses shyness, alcohol, but time will tell. [YahooSpulch]