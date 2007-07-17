Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Anti-Shyness Nasal Spray to Finally Get You Out of Your Parents' Basement

Shut-in.jpgScientists in London have developed a nasal spray that will help you get rid of your crippling shyness. The drug releases the hormone oxytocin into the brain, increasing self-confidence and lowering anxiousness. It's undergoing clinical tests right now, but scientists hope to have it out to the masses in just a few years. There's no word as to if this will be as effective as the current drug on the market that increases self-confidence and suppresses shyness, alcohol, but time will tell. [YahooSpulch]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles