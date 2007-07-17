Scientists in London have developed a nasal spray that will help you get rid of your crippling shyness. The drug releases the hormone oxytocin into the brain, increasing self-confidence and lowering anxiousness. It's undergoing clinical tests right now, but scientists hope to have it out to the masses in just a few years. There's no word as to if this will be as effective as the current drug on the market that increases self-confidence and suppresses shyness, alcohol, but time will tell. [YahooSpulch]
Anti-Shyness Nasal Spray to Finally Get You Out of Your Parents' Basement
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.