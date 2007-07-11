There are few joys as pure as inhaling helium and talkin' real funny. Well, helium isn't the only gas that changes your voice when you inhale it; sulfur hexafluoride is kind of like the anti-helium, making your voice insanely deep when inhaled. Watch above as Jay Leno and manhunk #372 from Transformers get baritoned. Where can I get me some of this stuff? [Neatorama]
Anti-Helium Makes Jay Leno Talk Like Ving Rhames
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.