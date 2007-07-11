Anti-Helium Makes Jay Leno Talk Like Ving Rhames

There are few joys as pure as inhaling helium and talkin' real funny. Well, helium isn't the only gas that changes your voice when you inhale it; sulfur hexafluoride is kind of like the anti-helium, making your voice insanely deep when inhaled. Watch above as Jay Leno and manhunk #372 from Transformers get baritoned. Where can I get me some of this stuff? [Neatorama]