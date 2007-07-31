Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Anti-GPS Tracking Devices Plugs into Cigarette Jack and Loses You Your Tail

gps-jammer-01.jpgIf you're important enough to have one, that is. This is a small jamming device that you plug into the cigarette lighter of your car and it blocks any GPS tracking devices that might be trained on your vehicle. It's probably illegal, but hey, so is sex with your sister.Working Band: L1 system 1450 to 1600Mhz Signal Jamming Power: 200mW Antenna Impedence: 50 w Coverage: 2-4 M Power supply: 12V Currency: 200mA Dimensions: 20x70x25mm (LxWxD)

The Anti-GPS tracking device hasn't been priced yet, but should be available soon. [Chinavision via NaviGadget]

