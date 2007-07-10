Another "Minority Report" Touch Computing Interface, But With Less Touching

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

touchcomputing.jpgThe "Minority Report" interface is a popular one to namecheck recently. The latest company to do so is the Swiss outfit Atracsys, whose interactive system, dubiously dubbed "beMerlin," optically (surprise) tracks hand movements and promises to deliver the same intuitive awesomeness Tom Cruise experienced, minus the awesome gloves.

But the demo video on their site so far mostly shows off stuff we've seen touch/surface computers do before: move stuff around in really slick ways.

That said, the fact that you don't actually have to put your fingers on anything is a slight twist, and if done correctly, could be more intuitive than having to leave actual smudge marks on glass. Or it might just come down to whether or not you're a hands- on type of person.

