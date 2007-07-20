Live it up, pervs. That's a mousepad. And it has boobies. And you can touch them all you want. But remember, owning such a mousepad dates you back to the '90s, and this chick looks like she's from somewhere in the late '80s. If we do a little more math, you're groping a chick who is now in her 50s, or even 60s. Not that it's ever stopped us before...but the "wrist rest" might not be what it used to be. [tokyotimes]
Another Boobie Mousepad
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.