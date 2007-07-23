Angel Speaker Looks Like a Mint

Do you like your portable speaker looking like a large, oddly shaped, Tic-Tac? Well lucky you, because Brando has just released such a device. The Angel speaker boasts nothing out of the ordinary, except making buyers simultaneously appear stupid and cheap. Available in orange or green, the Angel Speakers are powered via USB and come with a standard 3.5mm stereo plug connection. At $10 each, you could purchase enough to cover yourself, head to toe, creating a cunning, giant Tic-Tac disguise. Seriously though, this whole mint obsession isn't healthy. Seek help; excess consumption may have a laxative effect. [Product Page via Technabob]