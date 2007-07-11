Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Analyst: Xbox 360 Price Cuts Imminent

xbox360other.jpgMicrosoft is holding their E3 press conference tonight. What should we expect? Well, according to overpaid palmreaders analysts, Xbox 360 price cuts are in the works. You didn't think Papa Microsoft would let Sony go unanswered, did you?

Basically, $50-70 price cuts are expected on all three Xbox 360 models. Wedbush Morgan-analyst Michael Pachter predicts the Elite will drop from $479 to $399, the Premium from $399 to $349, and the Core from $299 to $249. Hey, that's Wii territory! If these figures are correct, things could get pretty interesting in the console sales world, especially when games such as GTA IV start hitting shelves and Wii owners are stuck with WarioWare 15 or whatever Nintendo has planned for this fall.

In any case, all will be revealed tonight at around 8pm PST, and our own Jason Chen will be there live to get you the news. Stay tuned. [Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles