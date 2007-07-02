An Inspirational Quest at the Transformers BotCon 2007

Here it is, folks: BotCon 2007. I laughed, I cried. I sang "The Touch" with Stan Bush. And I almost got kicked out. But the fulcrum of my joy was derived not from the colossal Optimus Prime statue or the latest transforming Nerf weapons. It was derived from the fans I encountered. Some of what you're about to see might scare you. Just remember that it's much, much more than meets the eye.