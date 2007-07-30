Army uses video games for civilians and soldiers

The Army has not only been using their videogame America's Army for recruitment (and subtle brainwashing of America's youth), but to train their existing soldiers—who use real weapons with (live?) ammunition while playing.

This video shows the integration of America's Army in real settings, and how the Army can set up this arcade/simulator/training anywhere they are stationed with ease. I knew that all these videogames have transformed me into a lethal killer...if only I hadn't specialized in using fireflowers and stomping mushroom men! [therawfeed]