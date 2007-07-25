AMD's New Chips Leak

AMD has been surprisingly quiet with their 65nm chips, and now we might know why. The company seems to be having problems with leakage in their new processors, a common problem with shrinking components, where electricity can literally burrow out of a semiconductor and even blow entire circuits. Hit the link for the test results that are bringing people to this conclusion. I'm no expert microprocessor/electricity/counting expert, but I know big, bad numbers when I see them. [test via theinquirer]