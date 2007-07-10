Amazon Unbox Now Directly on TiVo, No PC Required

Living up to Amazon Unbox's name and TiVo's reputation, the two finally ditched the requirement of a PC to browse and select titles, and introduced a video-download service that exists entirely on the TiVo itself. And don't worry about storing too many of your purchases on your TiVo's hard drive: like the Xbox video service, Amazon keeps your purchases on record, and lets you download them whenever you want from its server. [TechWhack]