Who knew you could set up such realistic 3D versions of fine art and classic movies with LEGO? That's just what Flickr user Udronotto has done. That's his takeoff on Edward Hopper's painting "Nighthawks" above, and he's got an entire 42-pic set that shows you the depth of his talents. See our gallery below for a sampling. [Udronotto at Flickr, via Neatorama]
Amazing LEGO Dioramas Imitate Fine Art
