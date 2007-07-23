Most alter egos show a darker side - something hidden from the public because they just couldn't handle it. But the $15 Alter Ego Lamps take a step backward in raw introspection, representing the inherent cuteness in ugliness (tophat guy) and evil (devil guy). Or maybe it's just that, under our sweaty, pit-stained t-shirts, the writers of Gizmodo are really inherently cute. Love handles are sexy, and bad breathe is just another term for pheromone. One thing's for sure: we're picking up some booze and top hats asap to find out. [product via uberreview]
Alter Ego Lamps Are Both Cooler Than Us
