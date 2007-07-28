All Aboard the Cosmic Muffin, Where Good Taste Walks the Plank

The horrifically-named Cosmic Muffin is an old Boeing 307 Staroliner airplane that's been converted into a luxury yacht. Why? That's a question for the ages, my friend. All I know is that a couple of dudes named Dave Drimmer and Jeff Gibbs are gut renovating the thing and turning it into some sort of dork waterpalace. And people say the rich throw their money away on frivolous things! [AboutColonBlank via BornRich]