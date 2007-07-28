The horrifically-named Cosmic Muffin is an old Boeing 307 Staroliner airplane that's been converted into a luxury yacht. Why? That's a question for the ages, my friend. All I know is that a couple of dudes named Dave Drimmer and Jeff Gibbs are gut renovating the thing and turning it into some sort of dork waterpalace. And people say the rich throw their money away on frivolous things! [AboutColonBlank via BornRich]
All Aboard the Cosmic Muffin, Where Good Taste Walks the Plank
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.