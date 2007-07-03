AIRcable Host XR Extends Bluetooth Range By 30 Kilometres

The AIRcable Host XR packs a receiver advertised at 10 times more powerful than the average Bluetooth dongle, with nearly 30 kilometres of range.

The range sounds a little nuts - and requires an external antenna. With such an involved setup, the unit likely won't do much for you unless you're an industrial firm with a lot of machinery. But think what you could do with 30 kilometres of Bluetooth. Strap on your Skype headset and go for a drive, or jog with your Bluetooth earphones alone. It's way too much for the average user, but for a creative gadget head with US$129 to spare, well, we'll let you dream up the possibilities. [ Aircable ]