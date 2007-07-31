AimBLADE Props Up Elbows for Mouse-based Athletes

Seeing as we sit at our desk for 23 hours in a day, we're definitely the target market for the AimBLADE. It's a desk-mounted arm support system that gives our elbows both support and freedom of movement. It's difficult to get your chair to just the right height to support your arm with the armrest and not tower over your desk, so something like the AimBLADE looks like just the thing for "cyber athletes" and bloggers alike. [Indiweb via Random Good Stuff]