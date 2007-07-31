Seeing as we sit at our desk for 23 hours in a day, we're definitely the target market for the AimBLADE. It's a desk-mounted arm support system that gives our elbows both support and freedom of movement. It's difficult to get your chair to just the right height to support your arm with the armrest and not tower over your desk, so something like the AimBLADE looks like just the thing for "cyber athletes" and bloggers alike. [Indiweb via Random Good Stuff]
AimBLADE Props Up Elbows for Mouse-based Athletes
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.