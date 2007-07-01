Aha! The Trick to Typing On an iPhone

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Minutes after the first time I typed on an iPhone, I realized a trick that bumped accuracy to almost 99%. Instead of hunting and pecking, I've been sliding into place, letting the popups tell me what letter I'm on before releasing the key and triggering the keystroke. It's been good training. I'm still not typing that fast, at this point, but the video was shot last night before I passed out from exhaustion — that's 3 minutes after I started typing on the iPhone. I can't believe that after days with the iPhone, the first reviewers didn't figure this trick out.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

