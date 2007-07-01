Aha! The Trick to Typing On an iPhone

Minutes after the first time I typed on an iPhone, I realized a trick that bumped accuracy to almost 99%. Instead of hunting and pecking, I've been sliding into place, letting the popups tell me what letter I'm on before releasing the key and triggering the keystroke. It's been good training. I'm still not typing that fast, at this point, but the video was shot last night before I passed out from exhaustion — that's 3 minutes after I started typing on the iPhone. I can't believe that after days with the iPhone, the first reviewers didn't figure this trick out.