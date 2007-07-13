Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Adobe Pimps Creative Suite 3 With Interactive Wall in Union Square

adobewall.jpgAdobe is shilling for its Creative Suite 3 with a 7x15 ft. interactive wall outside of the Virgin Megastore in Union Square that debuts this morning. The display grants the closest passerby control of a slider button on the bottom that manipulates what's projected based on their walking speed and direction, producing different effects in the animation. It also reacts incidentally to the crowd around it, which should make the glorious pedestrian congestion in that area even more awesome.While definitely slick, the implementation of the idea actually seems somewhat limited, and doesn't make full use of its potential—imagine a 20x20 foot version of Microsoft Surface that people could just walk up and draw on. If it recorded every stroke made over the display's duration, it could turn into a really interesting mass art project, for instance. Sure, you'd probably wind up with more than a few obscene renderings, but it's New York, people can handle it.

That said, Adobe is at least slightly savvy to its users, immediately torpedoing the idea to stick the demo in the tourist hellhole (or just general hellhole) that is Times Square, despite its heavier foot traffic.

If you want to check it out but don't feel like rushing out right now to beat the sweating masses to 14th St., don't worry, it'll be there for a month. [NYT]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles