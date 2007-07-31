Apple TV can now be "user configured" with up to 2 terabytes of external storage via a hack waking up its USB 2.0 port. Really. We posted simplified instructions last Saturday at 3:38 a.m. . You were probably drunk by then. We were too. Celebrating. [Gizmodo]
Add Up to 2TB of Storage to Your Apple TV
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.