Bungie's just put out an update and given us real pictures of the Halo 3 Toys Covenant guns. The plasma rifle looks somewhat similar to the "real" thing (the gun in the game), but the plasma pistol looks really bleh. Real Covenant aliens wouldn't be caught dead with a turquoise gun. However, it will have a "super shot" mode that will register more damage to that sensor you wear on your chest. Looks like the old laser tag games we played as kids. [Bungie via Xbox 360 Fanboy]
Actual Pics of the Halo 3 Covenant Guns
