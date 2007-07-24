Activate Your iPhone Without Contract Using iActivator

We told you about a couple of iPhone activation tricks, but here's the easy iWay for iDummies like me: iActivator, a graphic program for Mac OS X that will activate the iPhone just by touching a button, without any command line voodoo.iActivator is a program that allows you to use some of the functions of Jailbreak, iASign, and iphoneinterface using buttons instead of text commands. Activation will not unlock the phone, however, just allow to use all its functions except calling without any contract. [Mod My iPhone]