Activate Your iPhone Without Contract Using iActivator

pro15864-1.jpg We told you about a couple of iPhone activation tricks, but here's the easy iWay for iDummies like me: iActivator, a graphic program for Mac OS X that will activate the iPhone just by touching a button, without any command line voodoo.iActivator is a program that allows you to use some of the functions of Jailbreak, iASign, and iphoneinterface using buttons instead of text commands. Activation will not unlock the phone, however, just allow to use all its functions except calling without any contract. [Mod My iPhone]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

