ABC Adds HD Streaming Channel to their Web Player

ABC has just added an HD channel to their online streaming player, allowing you to watch episodes of shows like Lost, Desperate Housewives, and The Bronx is Burning in hot, hot HD quality. It's still in beta, and it'll obviously require a pretty decent connection to run properly, but it's pretty awesome that you can now see HD episodes of modern classics like According to Jim whenever you want. So go ahead, try it out and let us know how it works. Don't pretend like you have work to do or anything; we know better. [ABC]