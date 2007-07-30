A Video of the New Joker Semi!

Remember that badass Joker semi we showed you a few days ago? Here's some video of his ride, but it's a bit of a spoiler for those who want to be completely surprised when good triumphs over evil, and the Joker destroys Batman in The Dark Night. Oh, and hit the jump for a bonus shot of the carnage.

AU: I've bumped all pics and the clip to below the jump for the sake of those particularly sensitive to spoilers.

Oh, don't worry about our friend and hero, the Joker. He's just on his back waiting to pounce. [georgeaye flickr]