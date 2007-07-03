A Little iPhone SIM Card Irony, Courtesy of AT&T

Stop me if you've heard this one... I stick the paper clip into the hole at the top of the iPhone and out pops a 3G SIM card. So does that mean that when the 2.0 iPhone comes out, with HSDPA and all that, at least I'll be able to keep the SIM? Or is it just AT&T's subtle way of saying, to Apple and the world, "It's really not our fault!" Yessir, that SIM card is lightning fast. Just depends on the phone. Hey owners of new iPhones: do yours have 3G SIMs too, or was this an aberration?