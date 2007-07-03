A Book Crammed into a Pack of Cigarettes For Some Reason

Do you want to combine the cool, devil-may-care image of the cigarette smoker with the intellectual airs of a bookworm? Do you also want to avoid that pesky cancer that seems to catch up with smokers? Well, the Tankbook seems right up your alley: it's an entire classic novel crammed into a pack of smokes. Sure, the text has got to be really tiny to fit a full-sized novel into a package that size, and $US14 is a lot to pay for a gimmick, but think about your image! Ladies love dudes who buy weird things on the internet! â€¢ [Gearfuse]via [Coolest Gadgets]