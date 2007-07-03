A Book Crammed into a Pack of Cigarettes For Some Reason

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

cig-books.jpgDo you want to combine the cool, devil-may-care image of the cigarette smoker with the intellectual airs of a bookworm? Do you also want to avoid that pesky cancer that seems to catch up with smokers? Well, the Tankbook seems right up your alley: it's an entire classic novel crammed into a pack of smokes. Sure, the text has got to be really tiny to fit a full-sized novel into a package that size, and $US14 is a lot to pay for a gimmick, but think about your image! Ladies love dudes who buy weird things on the internet! â€¢ [Gearfuse]via [Coolest Gadgets]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

