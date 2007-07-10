70-inch All-in-One LCD PC Doesn't Fill Us With Confidence

You think your 30-inch cinema display is big? Shut up. This GPNC 70-inch LCD PC is big. It's like an iMac, in that the computer is built into the screen, except it's way too big to sit anywhere near and probably isn't built quite as solidly as an iMac.

And I'm not saying that just because it's made by a no-name Korean company. I'm saying it because there's an error message on the screen in the official product shot. Not exactly the sign of a reputable company, no? I'll pass, thanks.