If you're a die-hard Apple buff and want the world to know it, place your bid for this massive original Apple Computer sign. This sign comes from the era of the manly rainbow-colored logo and has been hanging on an authorized Apple dealer's store wall for years. The dealer is relocating and you can be the beneficiary if enormous Apple Computer memorabilia is your thing. You have five days to come up with the money; the current bid sits at $4,450 plus crating and shipping costs. Happy bidding! [Giant Apple Computer Sign via Gearfuse]
6-foot Neon Rainbow Apple Computer Logo on eBay for $4500
