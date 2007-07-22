$6,299 Hello Kitty Robot Replaces Good Parenting

While $6,299 can buy you a boatload of Hello Kitty book bags, t-shirt and keychains, that small mountain of cash will only buy you one Hello Kitty Robot. Now up for preorder, the lovable robot can chat with a child in three different personality modes: as a close friend, with the family and as a guessing game. But that's just the tip of the proverbial Hello Kitty iceberg. Featuring face recognition through a CMOS sensor and voice recognition through a microphone, hopefully Hello Kitty will remember not to blurt your secrets to the first Aibo who crosses her path. Her face, whiskers and ribbons are equipped with LED lights, which (we're guessing based upon vague description) alter states based upon identity recognition and/or Aibo seduction.

A moving head, arms and legs couple with a motion sensor...probably for cold, calculated robot hugs. And Hello Kitty appears to be an entertainment device with TV-Out and mouse compatibility...probably for cold, calculated robot brainwashing.

Though light on specifics, we think the website sums it up best with: "This is a perfect robot for whoever does not have a lot time to stay with child. Hello Kitty Robo can help you to stay with your child to keep them from being lonely."

Say no more, Hello Kitty Robot manufacturer. You had me at "I hate my child." [dreamkitty]