50-foot Marshmallow Blaster

marshshooterbig.jpg We knew you could build your own marshmallow blaster gun out of a used Pringles can, tape and a two by four, but what about those of us who are too lazy to build stuff? Well, now you can buy your own pre-made pump action marshmallow gun that shoots those soft confectionaries up to 50 feet. Fifty! That's further than any coworker can throw most office supplies. $39 gets you sweet shooting goodness. [Hammacher via i4u]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

