We knew you could build your own marshmallow blaster gun out of a used Pringles can, tape and a two by four, but what about those of us who are too lazy to build stuff? Well, now you can buy your own pre-made pump action marshmallow gun that shoots those soft confectionaries up to 50 feet. Fifty! That's further than any coworker can throw most office supplies. $39 gets you sweet shooting goodness. [Hammacher via i4u]
50-foot Marshmallow Blaster
