There are good ideas, there are bad ideas, and then there's 3D Mailbox. It looks like someone took the cutting-edge graphics of 1997, willfully ignored every trend and advancement in email and the internet in the past decade, and got the world's dumbest venture capitalist to give them funding. Voila! Failure in its most pathetic form. The worst part of this trainwreck? This guy runs the company, and he owns a goddamned private island. I weep for the future. [TechCrunch]
3D Mailbox Makes Me Want to Give Up on Life
