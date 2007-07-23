Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

+336+ Mirror Displays Your SMS Alongside Your Utter Sad-Sackness

336-main.jpg This is the +336+ Mirror. More than just a concept (maaan) it is an idea-made-flesh for those 20 people in the world stupid enough - and rich enough - to shell out $10,000 for a looking-glass that can display text messages sent from a cell phone. So either this is the least mobile mobile phone (albeit one without the ability to make and receive calls) ever or this is a bathroom accoutrement that I. Just. Don't. Get. The point of. Someone called Robert Stadler of french design group Radi Designers is the muppet behind the +336+ mirror. His house is, I'm sure, a veritable pot-pourri, smorgasbord and chimi-churri of fabulous things, but this, Robert dearest, is something else. Give me your number and I'll text you exactly what I think of the +336+ and you can read it while you floss or shave or pick your zits or whatever it is you do first thing in the morning. [Generate via Oh!Gizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles