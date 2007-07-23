This is the +336+ Mirror. More than just a concept (maaan) it is an idea-made-flesh for those 20 people in the world stupid enough - and rich enough - to shell out $10,000 for a looking-glass that can display text messages sent from a cell phone. So either this is the least mobile mobile phone (albeit one without the ability to make and receive calls) ever or this is a bathroom accoutrement that I. Just. Don't. Get. The point of. Someone called Robert Stadler of french design group Radi Designers is the muppet behind the +336+ mirror. His house is, I'm sure, a veritable pot-pourri, smorgasbord and chimi-churri of fabulous things, but this, Robert dearest, is something else. Give me your number and I'll text you exactly what I think of the +336+ and you can read it while you floss or shave or pick your zits or whatever it is you do first thing in the morning. [Generate via Oh!Gizmo]
+336+ Mirror Displays Your SMS Alongside Your Utter Sad-Sackness
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.