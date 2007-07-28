What has 28 wheels, is 20m long, weighs 130 tonnes and has as much power as two Formula One cars? This truck does, and it's been built to haul 115-tonne telescope parts 5,000m up the Chilean Andes. At that height the driver won't be able to breathe, so the seat has been designed so that a person can sit with an oxygen tank on.When complete, the $900 million Atacama Large Millimeter Array will be able to see some of the first galaxies formed after the big bang, or just get excellent television reception. [BBC]
28-Wheel Truck Climbs Mountains, Builds Telescopes
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.