28-Wheel Truck Climbs Mountains, Builds Telescopes

What has 28 wheels, is 20m long, weighs 130 tonnes and has as much power as two Formula One cars? This truck does, and it's been built to haul 115-tonne telescope parts 5,000m up the Chilean Andes. At that height the driver won't be able to breathe, so the seat has been designed so that a person can sit with an oxygen tank on. When complete, the $900 million Atacama Large Millimeter Array will be able to see some of the first galaxies formed after the big bang, or just get excellent television reception. [BBC]