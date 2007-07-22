22 Pop is a modified typewriter that allows you to send emails. You type out the recipient, subject and message on a special template sheet and the message is sent when you pull the finished page out. The website claims that the device can also receive messages, but I can't see how it could print out an email. The project was inspired by the difficulty that one of the designer's mothers had when trying to email her daughter. [Interaction-Ivrea]
22Pop Email Typewriter for Luddites
