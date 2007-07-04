2007 Transformers BotCon: An Inspirational Quest

Here it is, folks: The 2007 BotCon. I laughed, I cried. I sang "You Got the Touch" with Stan Bush. And I almost got kicked out. But the fulcrum of my joy was derived not from the colossal Optimus Prime statue or the latest transforming Nerf weapons. It was derived from the fans I encountered. For without the fans, there would be no Transformers. And without Transformers, I wouldn't have gotten the chance to meet some of the most preposterously nerdy people in current existence. Some of what you're about to see might scare you. Just remember that it's much, much more than meets the eye... Video and words by Jack Ventura