Here it is, folks: The 2007 BotCon. I laughed, I cried. I sang "You Got the Touch" with Stan Bush. And I almost got kicked out. But the fulcrum of my joy was derived not from the colossal Optimus Prime statue or the latest transforming Nerf weapons. It was derived from the fans I encountered. For without the fans, there would be no Transformers. And without Transformers, I wouldn't have gotten the chance to meet some of the most preposterously nerdy people in current existence. Some of what you're about to see might scare you. Just remember that it's much, much more than meets the eye... Video and words by Jack Ventura
2007 Transformers BotCon: An Inspirational Quest
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.