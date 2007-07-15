Dealzmodo USA: $100 HD DVD Player With 3 Free Movies?

Oh, now you're interested in HD DVD. As a promotion to coincide with the Home Media Expo, Toshiba released this letter to attendees:

TOSHIBA HD DVD PLAYER for ONLY $99 PLUS 3 FREE HD DVD's For one week only, starting July 22, 2007, Toshiba will be offering the [$299]HD A2 player for only $99. With your purchase you will also receive 3 HD DVD's.

While we can't tell if this is an offer than will be solely for influential retailers attending the show (which is what we're guessing) or consumers unrelated to the show, the deal is still worth keeping an eye on if you want to up your DVD game a bit or if you were planning on buying a player before July 22nd. If it is true, we're guessing Toshiba is promoting more of a liquidation sale than a permanent price drop.