Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dealzmodo USA: $100 HD DVD Player With 3 Free Movies?

hddvd_800bigwtmk.jpgOh, now you're interested in HD DVD. As a promotion to coincide with the Home Media Expo, Toshiba released this letter to attendees:

TOSHIBA HD DVD PLAYER for ONLY $99 PLUS 3 FREE HD DVD's

For one week only, starting July 22, 2007, Toshiba will be offering the [$299]HD A2 player for only $99. With your purchase you will also receive 3 HD DVD's.

While we can't tell if this is an offer than will be solely for influential retailers attending the show (which is what we're guessing) or consumers unrelated to the show, the deal is still worth keeping an eye on if you want to up your DVD game a bit or if you were planning on buying a player before July 22nd. If it is true, we're guessing Toshiba is promoting more of a liquidation sale than a permanent price drop.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles