Zune Firmware Update 1.4 Improves Shuffle

The folks at Microsoft have a quick update for your Zune today in about 30 minutes (10:00 AM PT) that will improve your "shuffle experience" when playing back tracks.

If you remember, the iPod had some complaints about its shuffle algorithm and they had to release an updated version that customized shuffle even further (like not having the same artist/album anywhere near each other). No idea if this is like that, since we haven't noticed any weirdness with shuffle on our Zunes.

Zune Insider [Firmware Update 1.4 Today]