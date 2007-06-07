ZFS Now Default File System in Apple's OS X Leopard

Fantastic news for nerds who keep up with file systems. Sun's just accidentally spilled the beans that OS 10.5, aka OS X Leopard, is going to be using ZFS as its default file system. ZFS replaces Journaled HFS+, Apple's current file system, and supposedly adds a bunch of improvements.

If you really care, head on over to ZFS's homepage or wikipedia's comparison of file systems and see for yourself. Don't blame us if you get fired for falling asleep at work.

