YouTube to Deliver the Excitement that is Local News

Sometimes, after a long stint of watching dudes hump ottomans on YouTube, I get in the mood for some local news. Luckily, YouTube has got my back. They've just entered a deal with Hearst-Argyle Television to deliver local content from some markets in the Northeast, including weather, news, and entertainment programming.

The markets will get their own channels on YouTube, although exactly what the content will consist of and how soon after the TV broadcast it'll be uploaded isn't clear. I guess it's kind of cool, although I can't say I ever watch local news. For those of you who do, however, well, congrats? It'll be interesting to see where this goes for YouTube, if anywhere.

MacWorld [via Boy Genius Report]